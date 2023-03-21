After collecting 6.42 crores over the weekend, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway had a job in hand to stay stable on Monday and not see much of a fall. On Friday, the film had opened at 1.27 crores and hence ideally the film needed to stay at the same levels even if there had to be a drop, it had to be minimal enough so that at least close to 1 crore more came in.

Well, thankfully for the film, this was the case as 0.91 crore more were accumulated on Monday, i.e. day 4. Yes, it would have been better to have collections topping the 1.25 crores mark but given the kind of response that has been seen with purely content-based films in the last year which have otherwise been instantly tagged as “OTT cinema”, this one is at least trending far better, albeit with the numbers on the lower side.

What’s required now is for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to keep chugging along on the same levels and not see any sort of drop till Thursday. Audiences do have choices available in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shazam! Fury of God and Zwigato, all of which cater to the same multiplex audience. As a result, the business is indeed getting divided.

However, from the occupancy perspective, the Rani Mukerji starrer is doing better due to its controlled release and that’s at least making the movie-watching experience a better bet. So far, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has collected 7.33 crores and its pacing well for first week numbers of 10 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

