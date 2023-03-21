Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Bollywood has been yearning for a good romantic comedy for a while. Ranbir Kapoor, being an expert in the genre, collaborated with Luv Ranjan and treated us the same on Holi. His pairing with Shraddha Kapoor was quite fresh and soon became the talk of the town. The film has sustained so far at the ticket windows. Scroll below for details on how the film performed on the second Sunday!

There’s not much competition for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the box office. In fact, Bollywood has been struggling to find another success since Pathaan. Selfiee and Shehzada unfortunately badly tanked at the box office. On the other hand, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is performing with a targeted audience.

Till day 12, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has garnered 109.14 crores at the Indian box office. The film witnessed a good jump last weekend, majorly contributing to its entry into the 100 crore club. After coming from a healthy second weekend, the rom-com dropped on its second Monday i.e. day 13.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned 2.10-2.30 crores on day 13. The overall Indian total stands between 111.24-111.44 crores after 13 days. From hereon, TJMM will need to avoid any major falls till Friday.

