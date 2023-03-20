Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar hit a century in just 11 days, becoming the second Bollywood film to score 100 in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now, thanks to it, director Luv Ranjan has seen a jump of 28 positions in the Directors’ Ranking by surpassing filmmakers like Karan Johar, Shankar and others.

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points are given.

Before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Luv Ranjan was placed at the 58th spot in the ranking. But with his new directorial venture making it to the 100 crore club, Luv has been credited with new 100 points. He has now jumped 28 positions upwards to grab the 30th spot on the list. He has been placed below Amar Kaushik. To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Luv Ranjan has surpassed big names like Karan Johar, Shankar, Aanand L Rai, David Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar so far. Let’s see how far the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director goes in the Directors’ Ranking.

Meanwhile, in Stars’ Ranking, Ranbir Kapoor has surpassed Hrithik Roshan to grab the 7th spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

