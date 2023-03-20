It has been good trending for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway over the weekend, what with overall numbers turning out to be 6.53 crores* after a start of 1.27 crores. There has been a day-by-day increase in numbers for the film and that too by a good quantum which has allowed a decent number to come by after the first three days.

On Sunday, the film grew further to 3 crores*. This pretty much sets the stage for Monday collections to be comfortably over the 1 crore mark though it would be interesting to see if it turns out to be more than Friday. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the stage would be set for the Rani Mukherji starrer to excel further. In any case, it’s a given that 1-1.10 crores would certainly come in, though anything more than 1.25 crores would be solid since that would mean increased footfalls (with lesser ticket rates).

Though it’s too early to say where the film lands eventually, anything over 25 crores would be good enough, especially if one looks at the current scenario when even the biggest of the films are just not doing well despite having some merit or the other. In that aspect, if a hardcore urban multiplex film like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway collects 25-30 crores, then it would allow more offbeat films with a notable star to arrive and aim to get at least some sort of theatrical business for themselves as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

