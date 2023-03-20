Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done well at the Indian box office. After back-to-back failures like Shehzada and Selfiee, Bollywood desperately needed a big relief at ticket windows and this rom-com has turned out to be that booster. After a healthy jump on Saturday, TJMM was expected to rise again on the second Sunday and exactly the same thing happened. Keep reading to know how much the film is earning on day 12!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film did well during its 9-day extended opening week. With multiple releases arriving in theatres, TJMM needed to sustain amid screen crunch but surprisingly, the performance has been impressive. While Friday did witness a noticeable drop, Saturday covered it up with an increase in show count all across the country.

Apart from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Shazam 2, no other new releases are showing any promising signs. So yet again, the show count of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has increased and the collection’s growth is also witnessed. As per early trends flowing in, the film has closed its day 12 in the range of 7.60-7.90 crores, which is good growth from yesterday’s 6.03 crores.

After 12 days, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has earned a total of 109.58-109.88 crores at the Indian box office. Today, the film will drop below its second Friday collection. However, it has an open ground to score till Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa arrives on 30th March.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

