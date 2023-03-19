After collecting 1.27 crores on Friday, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway showed very good growth on Saturday as 2.26 crores came in. At least 1.75 crores were always on the cards and 2 crores would have been good too. Hence, anything more than that is quite impressive and in that aspect the film has found good footing for itself.

It would be difficult to get a similar ratio of growth today as well though quantitatively speaking a similar increase in numbers is possible. Hence even if 3.25 crores or more come in today, it would be a solid number for the film and anything more than that would be an added bonus. It’s also heartening to see auditoriums finally running at a capacity of at least 50% at an average because otherwise it had almost become a trend to see only 20-25 people in every show. The strategy to release the film at a restricted count of screens/shows has worked.

Rani Mukerji starter Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has now collected 3.53 crores already and eventually the weekend would be in 6.50-7 crores range. What the film needs to do though is keep collecting over 1 crore on a daily basis right till Thursday and then grow again in the second weekend. Considering the stage is wide open for it right till the release of Bholaa, it’s possible as well. That said, as was the case with Uunchaai, if at urban audiences indeed catch fancy of the film due to powerful word of mouth then it can well have a really good long run for itself.

