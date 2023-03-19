Advertisement

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the new and exciting meme material on social media. Right after the first song ‘Nayyo Lagda’ featuring Salman and Pooja Hegde was dropped, we saw how the internet was flooded with some hilarious memes. It did become a target for trolls but director Farhad Samji is taking it in good spirits. Keep reading to know what he said!

Backed by Salman Khan himself, KKBKKJ is scheduled to release on 21st April i.e. during Ramazan Eid. As the superstar returns to big screens after 3 years (as a main lead), fans are excited, and the film is expected to set the box office on fire. However, apart from this positive reason, the Eid release is also in the news due to unwanted reason and that’s excessively trolling.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s first song ‘Nayyo Lagda’ is being heavily trolled, and hilarious memes of Salman Khan’s weird dance moves are all over the internet. Now, director Farhad Samji has broken his silence on it and has taken all these memes in a good way. Speaking about the song, he said, “Nayyo lagda is a negative word, but has proved to be positive for us. Nayyo Lagda sabko lagda (Nayyo lagda is popular with everyone),” during an Instagram live session.

Farhad Samji added, “Yeh memes aur yeh reels bante hai toh tab pata chalta hai ki kis tarah se woh phailta hai (With these memes and reels, we can figure out the reach of the song). Toh abhi aur bhi songs aayenge, trailer aayega (There are more songs and a trailer that will release), toh fingers crossed.”

Did you enjoy memes on Nayyo Lagda song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Share with us through comments.

