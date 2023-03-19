Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been under surveillance from the time she was born to Boney Kapoor and the Late Sridevi. There is no denying the fact that celebrities face a lot of pressure and their every move gets judged by people. Recently Janhvi opened up about the pressure she faces and all the extra attention she has to deal with. She reveals how people point fingers at her no matter what, but in the end, those things will not last forever, scroll below to know what else she said.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Karan Johar’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. It was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and based on Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat. For the past few years, a strong debate on nepotism has grappled Bollywood and Janhvi too has been sucked into it. The actress is often trolled for her clothes or her remarks or anything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, in a conversation at the India Today Conclave Janhvi Kapoor shared her opinion on the attention she gets because of her family and she says she is aware of it that she’s under the public eye. She said, “I know people are waiting to point a finger at me. If I am smiling too much one day in front of my gym, they say, ‘Dekho kitni eager, kitni desperate hain.'”

Janhvi continued, “If I am having a bad day, have got a huge pimple on my face and want to look down and just walk, start my shoot or get it over with, then it’s like ‘Kitni ghamandi hain.”

Janhvi Kapoor concluded by saying that these opinions will not last and that what will last is her work. She said, “Opinions don’t last, what lasts is your work, what you think of yourself. All these things are not tangible. It’s great that I am getting attention. Everyone loves it. But you can’t take it to your head. Relevance isn’t permanent. Whatever attention I am getting today at the start, it was because of my parents. Even now, a great deal of it is because of the family I am born into. And maybe a little bit now, I’d like to think is because of the work I am doing. That’s what it comes down to it – work. It doesn’t come down to the shorts that I wore to the gym. Those aren’t the things I want to be known for.”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She is all set to make her Telugu debut with NTR-30 in the Jr NTR-Koratala Siva project.

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Disagrees With Ranveer Singh About Uorfi Javed Being A ‘Fashion Icon’, Calls Her Style “Bad Taste”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News