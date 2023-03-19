Bollywood actress Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following. She has not left her admirers impressed with her dance moves & sartorial fashion choices but also with her fearlessness in dealing with things in life. She is definitely an inspiration for all the modern out there who wants live life on their terms. From ending her 19 years long marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan to even dating Arjun Kapoor, she has never shied away from following her heart. Recently, she opened up about her marriage plans with Arjun. Scroll below to read the details!

Arjun and Malaika have been together for a while now. The duo is madly in love, and we have often seen Arjun getting protective about his lady love. They have also earned a lot of adoration from their fans. However, they have not thought about marriage as of now. Recently, Malaika addressed the question of marriage and revealed her plans.

In India Today Conclave 2023, in a session titled Bursting Bubbles, Malaika Arora spoke about many things including love, s*x, dating a younger man and her wedding plans. The actress revealed that she and Arjun are currently enjoying their honeymoon phase and they will get married when they are ready & responded to the question like a boss. Malla said, “Why is marriage the be all and end for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora often gets under the radar trolls for dating a younger man, but she knows how to shut them like a boss & we adore her fierceness. We agree with the actress marriage is not done in a rush, and everyone has a right to decide when they want to get married.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below!

