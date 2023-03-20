After Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, all eyes are set on Ajay Devgn‘s Bholaa. The actor is returning after the super-success of Drishyam 2 and carrying good momentum with himself, which is clearly benefitting his upcoming action-thriller in creating a good pre-release buzz. But is it getting reflected in the box office numbers too? Let’s find out how the film is faring in the advance booking!

Helmed by Ajay himself, the film is an official remake of 2019’s Tamil film ‘Kaithi’, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi in the lead role. Even though it’s dicey being a remake, Ajay’s Drishyam 2 has surprised one and all as despite being an official remake, it worked wonders at the box office by making well over 200 crores nett in India.

Coming back to Bholaa, the advance booking for the film opened yesterday. It’s an interesting move as the release is scheduled for 30th March and there are still 11 days to go. The Ajay Devgn starrer is putting on an impressive show as within 2-3 hours, 1200+ tickets have been sold all across the country including IMAX and 4DX versions.

The makers have opted for the blockbuster pricing strategy, which is helping Bholaa a big time. As per yesterday night’s update, the film earned 7.05 lakhs gross in the advance booking, including 4.25 lakhs gross for the IMAX 3D version.

This is an impressive performance so far and one expects Bholaa to pick up more pace as we get closer to the release date.

