The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ is amongst the most anticipated Bollywood movies in recent times. As the new onscreen couple has been getting positive responses from the audiences, the movie is about to hit the theatres this Holi. As the movie theatres have seen a massive wave of moviegoers in recent times, read on to find out more about its ticket sales.

The movie will see Ranbir and Shraddha coming up together for the first time on the big screen. The romantic chemistry between the two is talked about amongst the moviegoers and they are expecting the movie to be a huge hit.

As reported by the box office worldwide, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ is around 2 hours 44 minutes which is long considering the shorter runtime of recent releases. As the movie is about to get a Holi release, the tickets might go on sale a few days prior to the release date i.e. 8th March.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ will opt for ‘Popular pricing’ on lines of ‘Drishyam 2’ as advised by the producer to cinemas, as reported. The movie’s advance booking will kick off on single screens as well as multiplexes from Sunday, 5th March in India.

While the movie is expected to gain decent numbers on the opening day, the price of the tickets would normally range from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500. The moviegoers can get offers to get a discount on the price of the ticket through the advance booking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

As the leading stars of the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar are busy promoting the movie, let us know what do you think about the movie. Do you think it will be a big hit at the box office?

