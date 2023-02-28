Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has a charismatic aura and she never fails to amaze us but still, there is a set of people who keep trolling her. The actress has been under scrutiny for the past two years because of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise and her alleged relationship with the actor. Rhea is slowly trying to get her life back on track and last year in December, it was reported that she has found love again in Bunty Sajdeh. While she chose to keep mum on the rumours, she was recently spotted leaving his house and netizens can’t stop reacting to the viral video.

Rhea enjoys a massive fan following on social media. No matter how much negativity she gets from the trolls, her admirers never leave a chance to shower love on her. They want the Jalebi actor to glow and grow in life. Recently, she was spotted leaving the residence of her rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh. Check out the comments below!

In an exclusive video published by ETimes, Rhea Chakraborty can be seen leaving Bunty Sajdeh’s house. She kept the look casual by pairing black pants with a white crop top. The actress was unaware of the Paps. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react. While a section of users took to the comments section to troll her, her fans came out in her support.

One of the users wrote, “Naya bakra mil gya.”

“Disgusting human being.”

“Bunty ko dene gyi hogi apni.”

Another was quick to respond and defend the actress by saying, “Stop stalking Rhea Chakraborty.”

For the unversed, Bunty Sajdeh was earlier allegedly dating Sonakshi Sinha and he is the brother of Sohail Khan’s estranged wife and Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh. Meanwhile, do you think it is fair to comment on someone’s personal choice & don’t you think everyone deserves a second chance?

