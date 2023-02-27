Abbas Mustan’s film Baazigar, which was released in 1993, turned out to be a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing a negative role in the film but not many know that before SRK, Salman Khan was the first choice for the film. Scroll down to know what changed.

Reportedly, Salman and his father Salim Khan had found the character ‘too negative’ and told directors Abbas-Mustan that there needs to be an emotional mother angle to the story, to soften the primary antagonist slightly. The superstar also spoke about it recently and why he rejected the film.

Salman Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “I liked Baazigar, but I found the character too negative. So I told Abbas-Mustan to add a mother-like character. Both the brothers laughed at us, saying that this is very cliche. This was dad’s suggestion that he is doing this for his mother. Anyway, we left the film and Shah Rukh Khan signed the film. They saw the film,” Salman paused to imitate the director-duo drinking tea and then said, “Ma, na? After the entire film was completed, they called me and said that mother idea that you had na, we are adding to the film. Thank you very much.”

For the unversed, SRK played the role of Vicky Malhotra, a man raging with retaliation against the businessman who destroyed his family’s livelihood. The film received critical acclamation. The superstar also won plaudits for his performance in Baazigar. The movie tracked his methodical vengeance as he made friends with both daughters, who were portrayed by Shilpa Shetty and Kajol. Together with Darr and Anjaam, Baazigar was a part of King Khan’s 1990s series of anti-hero movies.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the big screen after four years with his action-thriller Pathaan. Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline.

