Akshay Kumar is now all over the news, and well, not for all the good reasons. However, his recently released film Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi has tanked at the box office ever since its release and the actor has been receiving quite a flak over his choice of movies over the few years. And after appearing in the show Seedhi Baat, Akshay has spurred more controversies. Scroll below to know Akki’s response to all the major trolling that he received after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the unversed, Akshay, Nora Fatehi, and other celebs were all ready to set the stage on fire for their The Entertainers Tour, but as reports suggest New Jersey has cancelled their show over some payment issue. However, the actors didn’t lose hope and are still aiming to complete the rest of the scheduled tour.

Now coming back to Akshay Kumar reacting to all the backlash that he had faced after meeting PM Narendra Modi. In 2019, Akki had gone to interview the Prime Minister, but later the actor was heavily trolled for asking him about mangoes. Talking about it, Akshay Kumar shared in a conversation with Aaj Tak, “Jab mai udhar gaya tha, tab main ek saadharan, mere dimaag mein uss waqt mango ka season tha, kuch prashna the wo maine aise hi poochein. Ghadi aise kyu dekhte ho, how do you like mangoes, apko jo paise milte hain apni maa ko dete ho, jo prashna ek normal, common person would like to ask somebody he admires and adores, maine wahi kiya.”

Going further in the conversation, Akshay Kumar revealed, “Maine kabhi ye nahi socha ki ye prashna sahi jaega ya galat jaega. Sach kahe toh unhone bhi kisine ye nahi kaha na PMO ke office se kisine kaha ki nahi aap ye nahi pooch sakte ho, ye pooch sakte ho. Jo aapke dil mein, mann mein aata hain, aap baat kariye aur maine kiya.”

Akshay concluded by saying, “There were people who asked me why I wore pink pants, I asked them if the PM doesn’t like the colour. But he was so nice, adorable, and admirable. I also got to know that he has a good sense of humour.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Akshay Kumar’s response to the whole fiasco? Let us know!

