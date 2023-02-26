Akshay Kumar is now all over the news after his film Selfiee was released in the theatres. He is now promoting the film and attending several interviews to talk about his journey and his films and career so far. However, in a recent media interaction, Akki talked about the time when he faced a massive backlash for appearing in a pan-masala ad with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and revealed why he had apologised for doing that endorsement. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Akshay has endorsed quite a lot of brands over his three-decade-long career, and this was the one time when he faced a lot of controversy for doing an advertisement with the brand. The actor has been a part of controversies because of his personal affair a lot of times but this time he owned up because he felt he made a mistake.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Akshay Kumar finally shared the reason why he had apologised to his fans after the pan-masala ad went viral and brought in controversy. Talking about the same, the Raksha Bandhan actor shared, “I have made mistakes and I owned up to them also. Like I did that elaichi brand ad. I admitted it was a mistake. That night itself, I could hardly sleep and I was restless. So, I wrote what I had to write and gave clarification.”

When Akshay Kumar was further asked in the media conversation if he ever felt that the apology came in a little late, Akki revealed, “I felt it was a mistake. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I learned there.” For the unversed, Akshay Kumar joined the Vimal ad campaign for their elaichi as a brand ambassador along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and immediately, speculations started to spur around Akshay’s ‘double standards’. Vimal is best known for their pan masala.

However, after the backlash, Akshay Kumar issued an apology on his Twitter handle, and owing to his mistake, he had written, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Well, now we know how Akshay Kumar must have felt after doing the ad for the brand. What do you think? Let us know!

