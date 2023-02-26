From being Khalnayak to donning Kancha Cheena in Agneepath – Sanjay Dutt has carved his niche in villainous characters and showed why no one can match up to his acting skills when playing an anti-hero role. However, there have been quite a lot of rumours about Sanjay Dutt making an entry in Hera Pheri 4 in a villain character. And in a recent interview, the actor opened up about him returning as villain in his upcoming projects. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Dutt’s last release KGF: Chapter 2 as Adheera got massive appreciation from the audience, and now he has back-to-back projects lined up in front of him, including Leo opposite Vijay, followed by a multi-lingual KD – The Devil starring Dhruva Sarja.

In conversation with ETimes, Sanjay Dutt shares how the barrier of the language has been broken among the film industries, and now only cinema is being made. He said, “This is such an interesting period as an actor, where we get all sorts of roles from every corner of the country. The good thing is that the language barrier has disappeared now. With films like KGF and RRR, movies are simply movies now. I am excited about the kind of parts that are being written for me. This is the most fun I have had in my career and I am relishing it.”

Going further in the conversation, when Sanjay Dutt was asked to share his opinion on playing villainous characters in films, the actor shared, “These roles are completely different from each other. The characters are written to suit the story. Just because I have played a villain in a certain way in one film doesn’t mean that I am going to play it the same way in the other. It’s my job as an actor to make each role different. Whether I play the hero or the anti-hero, I should do justice to my character. After 40 years in the industry, I am still hungry for good work and interesting roles.”

While concluding his conversation, Sanjay talked about the evolution of villains in Hindi cinema and referring to Mogambo and Gabbar, he mentioned them as iconic pop-culture figures. He further added that even though there have been an absence of villains in the recent movies, the anti-heroes will be back in bigger and better avatars.

What do you think? Will Sanjay Dutt feature in Hera Pheri 4 as a villain? Let us know in the comments below!

