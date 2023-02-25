Javed Akhtar is receiving a continuous flak from the Pakistanis but getting a lot of praise from the Indian counterparts after he attended a party in Pakistan and commented on 26/11 attack. Veteran and legendary screenwriter is known to be vocal and a person who always speak of his mind. However, after getting into an ugly controversy, Javed, in a recent media interaction, reacted on the same and shared his views. Scroll below to read his response.

For the unversed, when Javed had attended the party in Pakistan, he was told that all Indians think Pakistani are terrorists. To that, Javed had responded with a stern reply and mentioned 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators have been roaming round in Pakistan freely. And it stirred a controversy all around.

Now, speaking at an ABP event, Javed Akhtar reflected on his comment that became an overnight sensation and shared, “It became too big, it feels embarrassing, feel like I should not go (for such events). Yaha aya to laga pata nahi third World War jeet ke aya hoon. The people and the media have so many reactions. I was embarrrased aisa kya keh diya? Itni baat to kehni padegi, chup rahein kya?”

Going further in the conversation, Javed Akhtar even mentioned that Pakistani people have been questioned regarding his visa and even hinted that he might never step his foot in that place. When he was asked at the media event whether he felt scared while talking about that incident sitting in Lahore, Javed replied, “Is tarah ki baatein, jo controversial hain…jis mulk pe paida hue, jeete hain aur marenge waha karte rehte hain to dusre mulk me do din jana waha kya dar tha? Jab yaha nahi darte to waha kya darenge?”

Well, clearly, the legendary screenwriter has a strong will and as he likes to speak of his mind freely he would do that in future as well. But what do you think of Javed Akhtar’s reaction to his 26/11 comment controversy? Let us know!

