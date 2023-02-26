Superstar Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The makers recently dropped the song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from the film and within minutes it has gone viral. The buzz around the film is also skyrocketing.

The action comedy is scheduled to release during Eid on April 21 and the film will mark his return to the big screen in a full-fledged role since his 2019 release Dabangg 3. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film as well.

Amidst this, the latest report from Midday reveals that Salman Khan has edited the film and is now ready with the first cut, which will serve as the template for the film’s editor Bunty Negi. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s passion project. With the movie slated to hit the marquee on Eid (April 21), he did the first round of editing at a breakneck speed at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. He has a certain vision for the action drama and wants it to translate well on the screen. He took a break from his editing duties this week as he was exhausted after attending and performing at some weddings.”

The report further quoted that Khan showed the film’s first cut to his family and staff at his Panvel farmhouse. “Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar.”

Early this month, filming on the action comedy, which also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam, came to an end. An adaptation of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan tells the tale of a man whose four younger brothers want him to marry so that they can settle down as well.

