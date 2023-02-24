Salman Khan, who is often known for his complex relationships, also has a singing talent that has been heavily discussed on the internet. The actor has sung many songs in his movies, and his fans have always admired his hidden talent. An old video of him has been going viral where he is singing the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from his movie Sultan on Indian Idol. Read on to find out how audiences are reacting to it!

The actor has a loyal fan base who love every move of their beloved Bhaijaan. On the other hand, he also has a troll army who leave no remorse for trolling him. The viral video has become a topic of discussion over the internet where many are calling out for Salman’s ‘autotuned’ performance on the show that has convinced netizens that he is lip-synching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hard for an actor to master two talents at once. The netizens surely doubt Salman Khan’s singing talent as they could not resist roasting him. The video is shown from an episode of Indian Idol where he is sitting on a chair and singing his songs from the movie, Sultan. The video also shows the composer Vishal Dadlani waving his hands and enjoying himself along with co-judge Neha Kakkar.

The video was shared by an Instagram account named, enoughinternetfortonite. So far, the video has reached over 1.1 Million views and has 55.6k likes. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough internet for tonight (@enoughinternetfortonite)

As the comment section was flooded with hilarious remarks about Bhai’s ‘singing act’, a user said, “Multi talented savlon boi”. A user was sharp to notice Salman Khan sweating and said, “Auto tune nhi hai Mehnat hai Maathe par Paseena nhi dikhta tum logo ko”

Another added, “Mumbai apke pass aarha h”. A user also commented, “When you know ye acting k sath sath singing carrier bhi brbaad kr skta h”.

User also commented on Neha Kakkar and said, “It’s still less than neha’s”. A user added, “Only time Neha Kakkar seems better”

“giyan using doraemons gadget tk improvise his shit”, said another. Second user added, “Giyan in real life”

Let us know what do you think about Salman Khan’s hidden talent. For more similar stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Will Feature An International Scam Twist? Paresh Rawal Drops Plot Hints, Says “Babu Bhaiya, Raju & Shyam Will Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News