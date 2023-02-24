Paresh Rawal aka Babu Bhaiya is too excited to reunite with his two iconic partners Akshay Kumar’s Raju and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam for Hera Pheri 3, and well, not only him, we are too. Finally, everything worked out, and the classic comedy rolled onto the shooting floors. After decades Hera Pheri is returning with its third instalment, and the news broke the internet. Now, in a recent media conversation, Paresh Rawal opened up about his excitement and dropped major plot hints. Scroll below to read more!

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding Hera Pheri 3. Once it was about no Akshay Kumar in the movie, once it was Kartik Aaryan replacing Akki as Raju, sometimes it was about the director, and the speculations kept on going. Finally, all the jazz ended with good news as the iconic trio is back.

Talking about being with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty working on Hera Pheri’s third instalment, Paresh Rawal opened up in an interview with Mid-day. He said, “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry.”

Going further in the conversation, Paresh Rawal dropped major plot hints about how the iconic characters will unfold in Hera Pheri 3 and added, “We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally.”

When asked about the speculations regarding Kartik Aaryan joining star cast and now that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal all are here, where does it leave it for the youngstar, the veteran actor revealed, “initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.”

Well, for the director of Hera Pheri 3, Farhad Samji replaced Anees Bazme as reported by Times of India. However, now angry fans have been signing a petition to remove Farhad from the director’s chair. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

