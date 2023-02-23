Akshay Kumar has often been subjected to criticism despite being one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. After serving Indian cinema for quite some years, the actor has seen his share of highs and lows in his career graph. Currently, Akshay is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Selfiee where he will be seen opposite Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, the film is scheduled for release tomorrow i.e., Feb 24.

As the actor has been to places for promotional interviews, he was recently asked about his Canadian citizenship which has often become the topic of discussion for many including the netizens.

During his recent interview with Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat when he was asked about the same, he expressed his gratitude to India and said that this country is everything to him. However, he further revealed that he has now applied for a change of passport once he gets the renounced status from Canada.

Akshay Kumar said, “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything.” Further when asked about his more than 15 Bollywood movies failing at the box office in the 90s.

Akshay Kumar said, “I thought that ‘bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘come here’. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhit. My friend said, ‘go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounce status from Canada…”

Akki’s Canadian citizenship came under the radar after he appeared in an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

