Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is doing exceptionally well at the Indian box office as well as overseas. Here, in our country, the film has given a much-needed life to single-screen theatres which were shut down totally during the Covid crisis. Not just that but even theatres in Srinagar have shown houseful boards after decades and Prime Minister Narendra Modi just highlighted that recently!

Just mentioned above, the Siddharth Anand directorial has been a boon to several single screens, the list of which went viral before the film’s release. Similarly, as per several media reports and viral videos, theatres in Srinagar (city and capital of Jammu & Kashmir) were running houseful after decades due to the craze of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

During his speech in parliament yesterday, PM Narendra Modi spoke about the change in the scenario in Jammu & Kashmir ever since their government has come into power. He cited an example of theatres running houseful after several decades amid Pathaan’s blockbuster success, reflecting the progress and security given by the government.

Indirectly referring to Pathaan’s success in Srinagar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Srinagar ke andar dashko baad theatres houseful chal rahe hai (After decades, cinemas of Srinagar are running houseful).” Take a look at the viral snippet from the speech below:

Meanwhile, continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan’s espionage actioner ‘Pathaan’ has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days, as per Deadline. And with its earnings going up to $103.6 million after Monday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100 million milestone without a China release.

