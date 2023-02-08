Fans were tired but couldn’t hold their excitement as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delayed posting their wedding pictures. Everyone was excited to see how they looked, what they wore and which designer they chose. While the newly-weds won hearts with their dreamy union, netizens are currently trolling Bollywood pairs for copying Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Scroll below for details.

It was Virushka who initially began the trend of hush-hush weddings. They ditched the usual big fat wedding including industry members and went for an intimate one at Italy. Anushka went for a pastel lehenga, which was one of its kind and the trend is followed by brides till date. Most of all, it was the happy pictures of their wedding that have been recreated by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, amongst other Bollywood couples.

For her wedding, Kiara Advani also ditched the usual reds and instead opted for a custom ombre lehenga in hues of empress rose. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, went for a metallic gold sherwani. The wedding outfits were indeed dreamy and perfectly suited the couple. But netizens couldn’t help but notice how similar the tones looked to what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wore during their ceremony.

Netizens took to social media and mentioned how B’Town celebrities over the years have been copying Virushka.

A user wrote, “Nothing just Virat and Anushka weeding is on loop.”

Nothing just Virat and Anushka weeding is on loop. pic.twitter.com/pXZ0kXU4Hd — Ranjan Sharma (@Sharmajaoge) February 7, 2023

Another commented, “anushka and virat really set the tone for bollywood weddings”

anushka and virat really set the tone for bollywood weddings pic.twitter.com/RWcVXyUDwl — kru 🌨️ IRIS DAY (@sapphicforlwt) February 7, 2023

“Anushka wore pink and on her wedding and all other colours stopped existing for Indian brides,” a comment read.

Anushka wore pink and on her wedding and all other colours stopped existing for Indian brides. — سارہ (@SendCheesecake) February 7, 2023

A user wrote, “Can’t believe Anushka Sharma’s real contribution to society isn’t her role in Band Baaja Baraat but her wedding lehenga”

Can’t believe Anushka Sharma’s real contribution to society isn’t her role in Band Baaja Baraat but her wedding lehenga 😩😩😩😩 — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) February 8, 2023

“Shoutout to Virat n Anushka to start this trend of Instagram pictures at wedding day,” a fan wrote.

Shoutout to Virat n Anushka to start this trend of Instagram pictures at wedding day pic.twitter.com/3JoHpAbT1m — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) February 7, 2023

“Once Virat and Anushka laughed in their wedding and rest is history,” read a comment.

Once Virat and Anushka laughed in their wedding and rest is history. pic.twitter.com/acaY9v9lf1 — Harshkhatwa (@harshkhatwa) February 7, 2023

