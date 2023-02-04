Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot on February 6th in Rajasthan after prolonged rumours. The two have been rumoured to be dating for several years, but neither has overtly confirmed this.

The wedding festivities are in full swing. The groom’s family is already in Jaisalmer prepping for the big Indian wedding while the bride left for the venue today with her family. Amidst this, a latest report claims that Sid-Kiara’s wedding follows Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s policy.

As per Bollywood Life reports, one more pair who has asked their guests not to post any photos from their wedding on social media is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple has implemented a no-phone policy at their nuptials in order to keep their wedding day private and secret.

The Shershaah stars have asked their guests and hotel employees not to post any wedding updates. They have also requested that organisers strictly adhere to their requests. According to reports, attendees at the wedding, including the organisers and staff, will abstain from sharing photographs and videos of the big event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are pursuing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s lead. VickKat had decided to follow the same policy when planning their wedding. VicKat’s wedding was a small gathering of family and friends, but they avoided publicly sharing photos and videos.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating after meeting on the set of Shershah for the first time. It was their first film together, and their relationship has gotten a lot of attention since then. People are in love with the couple and are overjoyed that they are getting married soon.

Reportedly, Sid Kiara’s pheras will take place on February 6th while festivities like Sangeet will begin on the 5th of February. The newly married couple then will host a reception in Mumbai and Delhi.

