Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Big Fat ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ Style Wedding Set For Summer, 2020?

Varun Dhawan is a very busy man these days and rightly so! With the release date of Street Dancer 3D closing in, Varun has gone all out with the promotions of the film. However, this time around the actor has hit the headlines for a piece of very happy news in his personal life. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, there is a buzz in the circuit that Varun is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal as early as this year summer!

Yes, you read that! While Varun had kept his relationship with Natasha under the wraps for the longest time, things became crystal clear when he confessed to dating Natasha during his stint on Karan Johar’s much-loved talk host, Koffee With Karan. Varun also revealed that he is head over heels in love with Natasha and plans to marry her someday!

And now, a certain film producer has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama that the wedding is indeed happening in 2020! And unlike most of his contemporaries, Varun will tie the knot in a grand affair in Goa itself. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”

Well, the secrets don’t stop there. The source has further revealed that Varun’s wedding date may be announced on his birthday, i.e on the 24th of April. The source also went on to reveal that the wedding dresses for both Varun and Natasha will be designed by a close family friend and celebrated designer, Manish Malhotra. However, there is also a possibility of Natasha, who is herself a very talented designer, to design a few of her own outfits.

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. Varun has often credited Natasha for being his strongest support system and the anchor of his life. On the film front, directed by Remo D’sSouza, Street Dancer 3D will release on the 24th January 2020.

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!