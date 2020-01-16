Love Aaj Kal Poster OUT! Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Look Like A Mysterious Dream In This Imtiaz Ali Directorial

Bringing to you the most exciting news of the day, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Imtiaz Ali directorial now has a title finally and it is Love Aaj Kal. The director shared the first look poster of the film and it is dreamy just like Imtiaz Ali’s loved universe and the depth cannot be measured as of now. The trailer of Love Aaj Kal will be out tomorrow, scroll down to know more.

Imtiaz Ali shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

The poster captures Veer and Zoe in a very real moment. We see Kartik lying down with his eyes closed, while a gloomy Sara looks at oblivion and is in deep thought while she is lying on his back. The mood of the poster is fresh as it is lit by an ample amount of sunlight.

What is also to be noticed is the timeline mention. Around the title, we can see how there is the year 2020 and the year 1990 mentioned. Maybe the film travels in the time frame between 1990 and 2020. While 1990 has a wave sign attached to it, 2020 has a # as the prefix, it is Imtiaz Ali EOD and hidden hints have to be there.

The film was speculated to be titled Aaj Kal but as the poster confirms it is Love Aaj Kal. The director has already directed the film with the same name back in 2009 and starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Why the same title? Only Imtiaz can explain.

Love Aaj Kal is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and is presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance entertainment. Love Aaj Kal is set to hit the big screen son February 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!