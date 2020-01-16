Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Film Enters The 100 Crore Club

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: What a superb feat it has turned out to be for this Ajay Devgn’s film. The film has entered the 100 Crore Club in mere 6 days and that too in style. Collections of the film are just not slowing down, as evidenced on Wednesday as well when 15 crores* more came in. The film has found wide spread appreciation from the audiences and the manner in which it is doing currently, looks like it is there for a long run now.

The film has now collected 105.96 crores* and that’s a superb number by all means. For Ajay Devgn, this is a big century indeed. This can well be evidenced from the fact that the film has gone past the lifetime numbers of De De Pyaar De [102.40 crores] and Raid [101.54] in real quick time. Next target is Total Dhamaal [154.30] and that number too would be surpassed inside the second week itself.

For Saif Ali Khan, the film’s success is a major shot in the arm as it has crossed the lifetime numbers of his last hit Race 2 [102 crores] in a jiffy. Of late, the actor had suffered many disappointments despite being good in majority of films and hence his villainous act in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior becomes all the more notable.

As for Om Raut, he is now the newest amongst the breed of directors who score a century in their debut outing itself. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the debut directorial affair for Om Raut and he has scored quite well in his maiden effort. With one more day yet to go before the first week is through, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has set itself up well for a very healthy lifetime score.

