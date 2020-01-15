EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone On Her Outfit Choices, Fashion Police & Much More

Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone may be making buzz for her films every now and then, but it is her fashion choices that have been a constant topic of discussion. From the plain white top and the blue denim, to the sarees and the body fitting dresses, the actress knows to nail it all.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, Deepika Padukone has got candid all about her fashion choices, the trolls on her clothing choices, and what is her basic idea behind it all. DP when asked about her basic idea of fashion, candidly answered, “I do keep up with the trends, as in I do read about what is in fashion, what is in trend and what is going on globally. But I don’t necessarily do it because everybody’s doing it. I only do something I feel a connection with, and if it suits my personality. I’m not going to blindly do something because it is expected of me. So, it’s important to find your voice within style and fashion. I give more importance to style than I do to fashion, because style is what you make of it.

Furthermore, the actress also spoke about how people may not be liking her outfits or choices on particular days but that hardly matters because most times she’s having fun. “Fashion is what is dictated to you, but most importantly you have to have fun. As long as it makes you feel confident, I mean you can look at what I’m wearing today and be like ‘Eww, what is she wearing? But I feel great, I feel confident in what I’m wearing and it’s all that matters,” added the Chhapaak actress.

Check out all the exclusive details of Deepika Padukone’s fashion ideas below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!