Master Second Look Poster: Thalapathy Vijay Wants Complete Silence, But Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Thalapathy Vijay fans can’t contain their excitement, as the makers of Master have unveiled the second look poster featuring their favourite star. Post receiving overwhelming responses for the first look poster from the film which was released on New Year, the makers took to their twitter account today to unveil the second look poster from Master on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

The makers along with the poster had a tweet that read: “Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy pongal Nanbaa!”

Talking about the poster, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in a stylish avatar donned in a black suit teamed with a pair of sunglasses showing the gesture of Silence! Apart from the superstar one also gets to see students in black uniforms around him.

The poster has already gone viral all across the internet with praises, all thanks to Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Below are some of the tweets from the Kollywood superstar’s fans:

This is stunning 🔥🔥#MasterSecondLook Wow…

Best #Thalapathy poster ever…

How many agree with me… V r going to witness some magic this summer…

Just can't wait… pic.twitter.com/2iW7Vh4ruX — Iʀꜱʜᴀᴅ™ (@Irshad_8055) January 15, 2020

#Master second look poster is utterly EPIC, it shows the brand new look of #ThalapathyVijay who is immensely stylish. He carries that fire and cool as ice look at the same time.All Black is really a great idea.

A surefire Blockbuster!👌@Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss#MasterSecondLook pic.twitter.com/e8BVTHzL0m — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) January 15, 2020

Talking about the film, post wrapping up the first three schedules in Chennai, Delhi, and Shimoga, team Master is busy with the final schedule of the film in Chennai.

The magnum opus has Vijay Setupathi as the film’s lead antagonist.

Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das, Sriman, Sanjeev along others in key roles.

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller will hit big screens on 9th April 2020.

