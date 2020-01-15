Even before Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has hit theatres, the industry grapevine is buzzing with speculations that the film will soon be converted into a franchise!

Yes, that might happen! As Varun Dhawan is on a full-on promotional spree before the film’s release, the actor was asked if there is any truth to these speculations. And here is what he had to say.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Varun has revealed that there indeed are plans of converting the film into a franchise. But, the Kalank actor was also quick to say that such films can only be made with a solid reason backing them up.

Varun was quoted saying, “There is an idea, but these films need to be done for the right reasons; like in this film, we dance for a cause. Remo keeps coming up with wonderful ideas and I’m sure after two dance film, Shraddha and I will do the next one together, with Nora joining the family too!”

Well now that certainly is quite a revelation, isn’t it? While we are excited to see if there is a franchise or not, do let us know what you feel will happen.

Varun’s Street Dancer 3D will hit the theatres on the 24th January 2020. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles.

Apart front Street Dancer, Varun also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal in his kitty.

