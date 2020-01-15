Concluding a three-year-old case, a special court in Mumbai convicted a 41-year-old man and announced a punishment of 3 years for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board on a flight in December 2017. Below are all the details.

Man named Vikas Sachdeva was found guilty Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty). The judgement was passed by the Special Judge A D Deo, under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was also convicted under the relevant provision of the POSCO act as the complainant was 17 years-old when the incident happened. The court took its time to announce the punishment and confirmed 3 years imprisonment.

The incident that happened back in 2017, when the former actor took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal. She uploaded a video in which she was seen making an appeal and narrating what happened. She spoke how a person on the flight molested her on board. The video went viral in no time and also reached to the police who filed a complaint.

In the video she said, “So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on the phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it.”

he continued how the person did not stop due to dim lights and continued the same for quite some time.

