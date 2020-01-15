Marvel’s The Eternals Will Have An Important Avengers: Endgame Connection & We Can’t Keep Calm!

Everyone is excited for Marvel’s Phase four films which include The Eternals. Well, Disney has now officially shared a synopsis that ‘The Eternals’ will have an Avengers: Endgame (2019) connection to it and will also have plot elements from Neil Gaiman’s series.

Yes, that’s right! As reported by CBR, Disney has shared an official synopsis in which they have mentioned how the events that happened Avengers: Endgame will show its effects in The Eternals. We wonder how they are going to bring it on the screen, but this news has made the Marvel fan in us super-excited.

The official statement by Disney regarding The Eternals reads – “Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Further, about the entire cast, they again shared a statement with superheroes and characters the actors will be essaying. The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and it will stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumaol Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-Seok in the lead roles.

Produced by Kevin Feige, the film is slated to hit the screens on November 6, 2020.

After this news, we are even more excited about the film. After all, we can’t wait to see how they draw take the story forward!

