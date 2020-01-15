Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Titled As ‘Love Story’, First Look Is High On Emotional Quotient

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya, took to his twitter handle to share the first look and the title of his upcoming romantic drama alongside Said Pallavi. Naga has had an amazing 2019 with two back to back hits in the form of Majili and Venky Mama.

Naga Chaitanya who shares close to 2 Million followers on twitter, along with the first look poster wrote: “There isn’t a better title to reflect the essence of this movie! #LoveStory it is”

Talking about the first look poster, Naga Chaitanya along with his leading lady Sai Pallavi can be seen all emotional.

Talking about Love Story, the Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi starrer is one of the most awaited releases of the year among the Telugu audience.

The shoot of the film is currently in process in Hyderabad.

Love Story is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The romantic drama went on floors last year in September.

Love Story‘s director Sekhar Kammula who is well known for his directional work for films like Happy Days and Leader among others has returned to film direction after a long gap of two years.

If reports are to believed, the maker is eyeing on releasing the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami i.e on 2nd April. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!