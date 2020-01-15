Neena Gupta On Reversing Old Decisions In Love Life:  “I would not have a child outside marriage”

Neena Gupta broke a massive barrier back in the 80s when she decided to become a single mother and gave birth to her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Despite being an industry veteran, Neena broke another taboo when she went public in asking for work through her social media handle.

Neena was recently asked if she would like to go back in time and change her decision of being a single mother. The veteran was quick to say that given a choice now she would never have had a child out of wedlock.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in her recent interview, the Badhaai Ho actress was quoted saying, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.”

For the unversed, Neena Gupta had an alleged one night stand with the legend of the cricketing world and West Indies player, Sir Vivian Richards. It was the result of this affair that Neena became pregnant and has single-handedly raised Masaba. However, the great cricketer Vivian has been very vocal about his relationship with Neena and has also treated their daughter, Masaba with all respect and love.

Further opening-up on her relationship with Masaba, Neena said, “Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you are not embarrassed when you try something new.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neena has her kitty full with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao starer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Adding another feather to her cap, another film featuring Neena in the titular role titled The Last Color, directed by celebrity chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna, was named in the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The film, however, failed to make it to the finals.

