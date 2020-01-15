Kangana Ranaut Officially Starts Her Own Production House, Names It ‘Manikarnika Films’

Bollywood’s Queen bee actor Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her very own production house registered by the name of Manikarnika Films.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

“Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films… Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy,” Rangoli captioned the image.

Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Sharing an awe-inspiring front-facing photo of Kangana’s Pali Hill-based production house, Rangoli tweeted, “This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest..”

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

On the professional front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

