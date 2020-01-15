Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill, Accuses Makers Of Being Biased!

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has never failed to surprise us! Right from the romantic angles, to the physical fights to mudslinging each other’s families, Bigg Boss 13 has it all! However, one thing that has been heard the most this season is the fact that the makers and Salman Khan are biased towards certain contestants.

The newest member to join the group is former contestant Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi was in the limelight during her stay in the Bigg Boss house due to her infamous controversy with Shehnaaz Gill and also her closeness with Asim Riaz.

In her recent interview with Spotboye, Himanshi has revealed that Colors, the channel that airs the show is certainly biased. Revealing that she was shown pushing Shehnaaz in the BB house and portrayed the villain, Himanshi said that the channel conveniently left out the parts where Shehnaaz had provoked her by constantly abusing her.

Himanshi said, “Colors showed me pushing Shehnaaz. But they didn’t show why I pushed her. I was pushed to the edge. By Shehnaaz herself. She gave me gaalis and provoked me. And that was also not shown. So, after I pushed her, it came across as if I was the villain and Shehnaaz was innocent. And even Salman sir was not ready to believe my version. In fact, he didn’t even hear me out. He said that he doesn’t want to listen to my side of the story. And, that was unfair. Shehnaaz troubled me a lot inside the house.”

However, making another shocking revelation, Himanshi accused Shehnaaz of destroying her love life as well. She accused Shehnaaz of brainwashing her boyfriend’s brother to such an extent that they are no longer on talking terms to each other! Himanshi has also said that her love life has been ruined because of Shehnaaz and her antiques.

Do let us know what you think about Himanshi’s accusations on Shehnaaz and the channel in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!