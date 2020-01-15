Erica Fernandes CONFIRMS Her Relationship, Says “With You, I’m Happy”

Erica Fernandes is quite active on her Instagram page. Almost every day, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shares gorgeous posts, beauty videos, travel photos and BTS pics from her sets. That’s why her fan following on her Instagram page is great in numbers.

Yesterday, the gorgeous actress shared a post about love with an image in which she is holding someone’s hands. The actress is wearing a ring and in the pic which has the text written, “With you I’m happy!”. With this post, Erica Fernandes has confirmed that she is in a happy relationship with someone. However, she didn’t reveal who the guy and cleared that she isn’t engaged yet.

Erica Fernandes wrote, “🧿 When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more ☺️, i always laugh more 🤣 With you i can drop the fake smile 🙂 (if any) and put on a real one 😊👀. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved 🥰You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy 🧿#us

p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged .”

Check out the post below:



Well, we are very happy for Erica. Her comments section is full of replies from fan curious to know who the lucky guy is!

We hope the Kasautii actress reveals who her beau is soon as after this lovely post we can’t keep calm.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!