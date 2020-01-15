Go Goa Gone 2: It’s OFFICIAL! Saif Ali Khan Led Film Gets A Sequel; Deets Inside

It was in 2013 when Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu led Go Goa Gone took the audience by storm with its unique zombie drama. Today comes in as the good news for the fans and Maddock films as Eros International just announced the film will get it’s sequel and is revived for Go Goa Gone 2. The release date has also been announced. Scroll below.

Yes you read it right, Go Goa Gone is getting a sequel and it will catch up from the point its prequel ended. Confirming the news is the production house itself. On their official handle, Maddock films shared the first poster and announced the film.

They wrote, “One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best “zom-com” as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!”

One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!@ErosNow #DineshVijan @ErosIntlPlc pic.twitter.com/PILwKdhX9X — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) January 15, 2020

The film is set for a March 2021 release and the fans are already excited.

Talking about the same Maddock head honcho Dinesh Vijan said, “ It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I’m so excited we’re back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life!

Sunil and I have had a great partnership and I’m excited to be back together especially for this film. We are finishing the final draft and we should roll by September 2020.”

This will be the first time the two banners will be uniting. Expressing their happiness, Sunil Lulla, Managing director of Eros International said, “Go Goa Gone was a very special film and one that has an immense recall. It’s attained a cult status thus making it great for a franchise. It’s been a long time since Dinesh and I have worked and I’m excited to be collaborating with him once again.”

Go Goa Gone was a hilarious zombie drama. The plot revolves around a group of friends who in search of a good rave party, end up on a zombie-infested island. The film was loved by the audience and, fans were eagerly waiting for a sequel.

