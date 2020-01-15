Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Bags A Russo Brothers’ Project & It Has A Game Of Thrones Connection!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ global domination continues! The Dostana actress has signed up for an Amazon series alongside Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Avengers’ director duo, Russo Brothers.

Well, all the Priyanka Chopra fans are in for a treat, as the Baywatch actress took to her Twitter account to make the announcement. Priyanka tweeted, “Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms.”

Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

A visibly elated Nick Jonas was among the first ones to wish wifey Priyanka with a tweet that read, “So proud! Can’t wait for this. Congrats @priyankachopra.” Priyanka was all love as she responded, “Thank you baby. Love you loads! @nickjonas.”

While the plot and other details of the show are being kept under wraps, reports suggest that the series will have local inter-related productions originating from India, Mexico, and Italy. It may be recalled that the show was originally announced in July 2018.

Reports further state that Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will collaborate with the project as writers and executive producers of Citadel, while Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and the Russos have come on board as executive producers.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy with Netflix’s The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao and is also working on a drama around Indian weddings alongside Mindy Kaling.

