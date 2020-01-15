VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Silence On CAA Questioned By Protestors; Women Sing 'Shah Rukh Ho Gaya Begana Sanam..."

Shah Rukh Khan’s silence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is being questioned by a lot of citizens of India. A lot of his fans were disappointed even when he remained silent when the students of his alma mater Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi were attacked by the police.

A lot of protests against CAA are going on across the country. The protest at Delhi’s Shaheeh Bagh has a large number of crowd coming together to protest against the act. Yesterday, the protestors questioned SRK’s silence over CAA and the whole matter by singing a song from his film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Yesterday, the women at Shaheen Bagh sang their own version to Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from DDLJ by replacing the lyrics to – “Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam, Shah Rukh ho gaya begaana sanam…” A video of the same was shared by a Twitter user on the social media.

The Twitter user mentioned in his tweet that Shaheen Bagh sends its love to Shah Rukh Khan like never before and also urged to show the video to him.

Watch the video below:

#ShaheenBagh sends its love to SRK in a way never seen before: Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,

Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam Somebody please show this to @iamsrk

. #ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaug pic.twitter.com/knXQL3W7vG — Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) January 9, 2020

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, a lot of people are also questioning Aamir Khan’s silence over CAA. However, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha backed both the superstars by stating that in 2015, when both the Khans spoke about the growing intolerance in the nation, they were bashed for the same. However, they were right and no one took a stand for them.

Recently, Deepika Padukone visited JNU after the students were attacked by masked goons inside the campus. Her brave move was appreciated by many, however, some people were against it and decided to boycott her latest release Chhapaak.

