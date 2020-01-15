Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST Look: Alia Bhatt’s Fierceness & Innocence Makes A Kickass Combo, Release Date OUT

Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST Look: 2020 has started on a bang note for Alia Bhatt and fans with the striking promo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, being unveiled yesterday. While fans had all reasons to rejoice, another surprise came in a while ago with the first character look of the actress, as promised by the makers yesterday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi makers have unveiled two posters, and to start with, they make a perfect combination of innocence and fierceness. The first poster witnesses Alia Bhatt in a young look as she dons a blouse, skirt with braided hair, but the highlight remains to be the gun kept on the table, and that’s a lot of indication towards the strong woman she’s heading to be. On the other hand, the second poster gives a close look to the aggressive side of her character. From kohl eyes, to the red bindi and the headstrong expressions, clearly there’s a lot going behind the curtains that makers have intrigued us with.

We have previously seen Alia nailing some quirky roles in films like Highway and Gully Boy. However, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s first look makes it look like it’s going to be another feather in the actress’ cap.

Bhansali Productions took to their Twitter handle a while ago to share the poster as they wrote, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”

As unveiled, the movie will witness a September release, and it’s all the reasons that we need to celebrate!

While details regarding the entire cast still remains under the wraps, Vijay Raaz will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Vijay after being spotted at the Bhansali office, when quizzed on the same, revealed, “There is a film called ‘Gangubai’. I play a small part in it.”

