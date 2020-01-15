Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees Further Rise

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It is turning out to be one fabulous journey for Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer. Instead of going down, it is in fact seeing an upswing in collections with every passing day, and that too on higher levels. If Friday was 15.10 crores, Monday stood quite stable with 13.75 crores coming in, which wasn’t far away from the first day collections. Now Tuesday has further stunned the trade as well as the industry, what with 16 crores* more coming in. To have the fifth day more than the first day is something that not many commercial entertainers can boast of.

It is as simple as that, audiences have braced the film in a big way and now the Om Raut directed affair is set to have a successful run for itself. It has already collected 91.68 crores* and the trend so far indicates that the film will enter the 100 Crore Club today itself, which is truly remarkable.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan have earned a major success to their name now. The speed with which the film manages to cross the 150 crores mark would decide how far would it eventually go because as this moment it seems that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior can go anywhere. 2020 has begun on a winning note and should pave the way for many more biggies to come in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

