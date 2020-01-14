Vidya Balan To Now Play A Forest Officer; Film To Revolve Around The Controversial Killing Of Tigress Avni

Vidya Balan is certainly one of the most versatile actresses of today! Vidya recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi biopic. Now, if sources are to be believed, Vidya has already zeroed in on her next project, where she will be seen playing a forest officer.

Reports further state that the film will be based on the controversial killing of the tigress Avni, who turned man-eater 2 years back. The Maharastra tigress, Avni was killed after she ate as many as 13 humans.

A certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is planning to put a project in place that will revolve around the controversial case of Avni’s killing. They will present a factual but dramatized version of the event that got the nation divided in opinion.”

The source has further told Pinkvilla that the makers were on a lookout for a powerful female actress who would play the lead in the film that aimed at bringing back to life the controversial killing of the tigress. “The makers have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic and it was then that they offered her this film too. It’s a concept that appealed to Vidya and she has never done something like this before. She will be playing a forest officer in the movie. The team wants to roll the film sometime in the next two months. This will be Vidya’s immediate next after the biopic on legendary mathematician and the human-computer Shakuntala Devi.”

The Shakuntala Devi biopic is slated to release on the 8th of May 2020. The film, directed by Anu Menon features Vidya Balan in the titular role. Shakuntala Devi also has Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!