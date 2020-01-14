Bigg Boss 13: The Footage Of Sidharth Shukla Hurting Asim Riaz DROPPED By The Makers?

Ever since Sidharth Shukla has entered Bigg Boss 13 house, he has been making headlines for his violent behaviour. Sidharth and Asim’s fight have been the centre of attraction for this season of Bigg Boss ever since the show started. The house is basically divided into two groups, Sidharth and friends; Asim and friends.

Sidharth’s ex co-actor, Rashami Desai has also made a few big revelations on the show and highlighted his anger issues. Sidharth has got a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, his name trends on Twitter. In fact, the show’s TRP is one the reason that the makers have been a little biased towards Sidharth.

A while ago, Sid and Asim got into a huge fight and Sid ended up peeling Asim’s skin revealed by a close source to Spotboye. The source revealed, “Riaz’s armpits and the area below the elbow were bruised badly. Sidharth got so out of control that he peeled off Asim’s skin at certain spots with his nails.”

However, the entire edit was skipped by the makers and was not shown to the audiences and viewers. Not just that, not even their verbal spat from that day was aired on the television.

