What’s In Katrina Kaif’s Dabba? Sooryavanshi Actress Reveals What She Eats In A Day Responding To Akshay Kumar’s Challenge

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest artists in B-Town. The actress often treats her with her gym videos and we are sure that she inspires many with her fitness tricks as well. Katrina has one of the curviest body and there is no second thought when we say that maintaining this body is not easy.

Katrina Kaif believes in sweating it out but is not a very big fan of dieting! Yes, you read that right. Katrina believes that eating healthy is the right way to maintain a body and feels dieting is not the way to do it. The Sooryavanshi actress recently revealed what she eats in the breakfast to kick start the day with full energy and we think you should take notes of it too.

Akshay Kumar nominated Katrina for ‘What’s In Your Dabba’ challenge in which she had to reveal the dishes she eats to stay healthy. In the same attempt, the actress revealed that she starts her day with Idlis and chutneys to go along with it. She said that sometimes she adds rasam or sambar along with the idlis for taste.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture where she can be seen enjoying some idlis. She captioned the picture as, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid-morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney.”

“Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier)I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba.” added the star.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where she will be reuniting with Akshay on the silver screen. The film will also have Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham.

Produced by Karan Johar, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!