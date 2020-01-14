TikTok VIRAL VIDEO: Maverick Dancer Hrithik Roshan In Search Of The ‘Smoothest Airwalker’

Hrithik Roshan, apart from his films, is known for being one of the smoothest dancers. His last film, War, was also a treat for the fans as they got to see Hrithik groove with Tiger Shroff. But this time it is not the maverick dancer himself but a Tiktok star’s smooth airwalk that is in the news which has left Hrithik surprised as well.

It all started when a Twitter user made a collection of the dancer’s TikTok videos with the caption that read, “Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous.” The user even tagged Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva in his tweets not knowing that the actor might even actually reply to it.

The video in talks features Yuvraj Singh, the viral dancer who can be seen imitating Michael Jackson’s famous steps on popular songs. The boy grooved to Prabhudheva’s Muqabla, Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na, Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Pehli Baar from Dhadak and even Asha Parekh’s Kaanta Laga. In the end, he even revealed that he makes his videos by balancing his phone in between rocks and self-recording the whole clip.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

The video went viral in no time and managed to garner over 957.6k views in no time. Hrithik Roshan also noticed the boy’s moves and couldn’t help but appreciate his talent. He tweeted, “Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ?”

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Raveena Tandon too came across the viral video of Yuvraj’s and tweeted, “Fantastic! Love all of it , especially the “tip tip remix” .. talent waiting to be discovered..” She went on to tag choreographers like Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan in the tweet.

The young dancer, Yuvraj Singh, who uses @babajackson2020 as his username on the Chinese video-sharing app Tik Tok has 1.1 million followers and 11.3 million likes on this video.

