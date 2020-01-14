Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend, Akanksha Puri FINALLY Reacts To His Closeness With Mahira Sharma

Recently, Paras Chhabra allegedly revealed in a letter to his girlfriend that he is using Mahira Sharma to win the show. Bigg Boss 13 house has become a battlefield with each passing day with continuous fights and verbal fights. This season we saw a few physical fights too; although it’s against the rules of the house.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Akanksha spilled the beans on Paras’ game and said, “I was very clear that play the game, make it more fun; sell your playboy image that works for you. I never said to corner yourself with a girl and have those love angles, be physically close; obviously as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that.”

Talking about Paras’ strategy, Akanksha said, “I think he needs to change his game because this Mahira angle definitely is not working for him.” Talking about Mahira’s closeness with Paras, she said, “I’m ok with that but definitely they need to draw the line.”

Talking about Paras being aggressive at the show, Akanksha spoke about his foul comments on the other housemates and said that it’s wrong, specifically calling Shefali Jariwala ‘cougar’ and said, “I apologised to Parag, Shefali’s husband directly and indirectly. Disrespecting a girl, any girl for that matter…I don’t think, I’ll support that.”

Well, it would be interesting how things pan out between Paras and Akanksha once he is out of the Bigg Boss’ house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!