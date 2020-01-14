Did Hardik Pandya Propose To Ranu Mondal & Not Natasa Stankovic? At Least The Meme Makers Think So

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with girlfriend and serbian model Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020 and took the Internet by storm. This came as a surprise to their fans and no one expected that they’ll announce it this soon. Natasa was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with ex-boyfriend Ali Goni; although they didn’t win the show but they definitely won the hearts of audiences by their performances.

Hardik proposed Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and she said ‘yes’ to him. Hardik and Natasa both shared their proposal pictures on social media and now it has become meme content on the same. Hardik shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged”.

Take a look at the post here:

While these pictures went viral in no time, it also created a meme havoc on social media. Latest addition to this is Ranu Mondal. Ranu has always been one of the best and most shared meme content on social media, now Hardik and Natasa’s engagement with Ranu’s face on it is going viral.

Take a look at the memes here:

Abe Yeh Kisne Kiya BC 😂😂😂😂

Hardik+Ranu = Harranu 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iHmMpFHcOw — 🖤 Aayush Batra 🖤 (@AkkiansKaLadlaa) January 4, 2020

Speaking about Hardik and Natasa’s engagement, his father spoke to Bombay Times and said, “Hardik’s father said to Bombay Times, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Tell us in the comments section below on how much you like these new memes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!