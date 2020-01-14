Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar Surpasses His Own Housefull 4!

Good Newwz Box Office (Wordwide): Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has been successful in creating ripples in both the domestic and overseas market as well. As of now, the film is inching towards 300 crore club globally.

As per the latest update, Good Newwz has accumulated 190.09 crores net and 224.30 crores gross in India, while another 69.52 crores are coming from international circuits. The global total of the film stands at 293.82 crores. In the due course, it has crossed the lifetime of Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners’ list (200 crores and above).

Check out the complete list below:

Released on 27th December 2019, Good Newwz marked directorial debut of Raj Mehta. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, overwhelmed with the film’s success, director Raj Mehta said, “It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” reports IANS.

The film revolves around two couples very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilisation clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

