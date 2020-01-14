‘Gully Boy’ Fame Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Now Looking For Lead Roles!

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame like a trigger with his amazing performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actor right now is surrounded by projects and scripts. Next, to share screen with none other than Deepika Padukone, the actor is now only aiming to do lead roles and here is what he has to say about the same.

Recently the actor in an interview with SpotboyE spoke about finally being the hero and breaking into the show with a bang. When asked about his achievement, he said, “I never expressed it, but I always wanted to be a hero, the protagonist, I found my way to this place, my little tunnel to get here, so from now on I want to only concentrate on my dream,” When asked if the dream is about only being the lead, he agreed and said, “Yes, will be looking for only lead roles now.”

The actor who will next be seen in Dharma Productions next film to be directed by Shakun Batra. The film stars Ananya Panday and Deepika alongside him. The actor also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Yash Raj Films.

The actor expressed his gratitude and also spoke about how he was an outsider with big dreams. He said, “They thought I was very unconventional, with tiny eyes, curly hair, not the hero types. So, stereotyping is a thing in casting. They used to stereotype me to be from Delhi, Haryana. Nobody thought that I could be one from the streets like I was in Gully Boy or I could be a boy from a rural village like I was in the Inside Edge.”

